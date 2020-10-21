3rd Circ. Upholds Deportation For Sex Crime Conviction

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday denied a Guatemalan man's petition to avoid deportation from the United States, ruling that his conviction of a crime involving sexual abuse of a minor makes him ineligible to apply to remain in the country. In a 19-page published opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously found that Luis Fernando Grijalva Martinez's conviction for criminal sexual contact constitutes a crime involving moral turpitude, which the panel said is grounds for removal. The panel also found that an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals were correct in denying Grijalva Martinez relief under the Convention Against Torture...

