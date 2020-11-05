Testimony In NJ Zoom Trial Wraps In Diabetes Drug IP Row

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- On the last day of trial testimony in Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.'s infringement suit that seeks to stop Zydus from bringing generic diabetes drugs to market, Zydus said Thursday "the law is crystal clear" that one of three patents it's accused of infringing is invalid. The arguments came during a six-hour hearing in the first bench trial to take place in New Jersey federal court over Zoom. The proceedings centered on whether U.S. Patent No. 7,943,788, which covers diabetes drugs Invokana and Invokamet developed by Mitsubishi, is shielded from invalidation by the safe harbor provision of the Patent Act or whether...

