Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Testimony In NJ Zoom Trial Wraps In Diabetes Drug IP Row

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- On the last day of trial testimony in Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.'s infringement suit that seeks to stop Zydus from bringing generic diabetes drugs to market, Zydus said Thursday "the law is crystal clear" that one of three patents it's accused of infringing is invalid.

The arguments came during a six-hour hearing in the first bench trial to take place in New Jersey federal court over Zoom. The proceedings centered on whether U.S. Patent No. 7,943,788, which covers diabetes drugs Invokana and Invokamet developed by Mitsubishi, is shielded from invalidation by the safe harbor provision of the Patent Act or whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!