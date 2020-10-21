9th Circ. Says Experian False Ad Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that a former Experian subscriber must arbitrate her false advertising claims against the consumer credit reporting company, finding that her single visit to the Experian website in 2018 does not allow her to invoke the company's updated arbitration terms, which are more lenient than the ones she agreed to when she bought its services years earlier. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel found that a California federal court was right to send the claims to arbitration but disagreed with its reasoning, ruling that the terms that Rachel Stover explicitly agreed to in 2014 are binding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS