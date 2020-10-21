EPA Whistleblower Accuses Trump Admin. Of Retaliation

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A former high-level U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official who raised concerns about then-administrator Scott Pruitt's spending habits is suing the Trump administration in D.C. federal court for wrongfully terminating him and refusing to employ him in any capacity. Kevin Chmielewski, a former EPA deputy chief of staff for operations, filed a new suit Tuesday accusing the Trump administration of violating his constitutional rights by unlawfully firing him and for raising concerns to the proper authorities about possible ethics problems related to Pruitt's spending and management choices. Chmielewski, who was appointed to his EPA post in 2017, says that not only was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS