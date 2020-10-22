What To Know About Software Co. M&A As Deal Volume Rises

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Software companies have been relatively shielded from the worst of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout. This has been borne out by the recovery in M&A volume in the industry in the third quarter of 2020, where total volume increased by 25% from the second quarter of 2020, and total transaction volume nearly quadrupled to $62.8 billion, representing the industry's peak for the last two years. It is now clear that both buyers and sellers in this space will remain interested in getting deals done in the near- and medium-term. However, doing a deal in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS