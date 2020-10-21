WWE Investor Sues To Probe Possible Top Brass Misdeeds

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. investor filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking company records to probe potential wrongdoing by company officers, including possible insider trading and misdeeds related to a dissolved relationship with a television broadcaster in the Middle East-North Africa region. Stockholder Bernard Leavy said he wants the records to determine whether he will file a derivative lawsuit, asserting "there is more than a credible basis to infer" that WWE officers, including Chairman and CEO Vincent K. McMahon, engaged in insider trading and that the company's top brass misled the public about a terminated deal with Orbit...

