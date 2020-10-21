NLRB Says Teamsters Illegally Favored Members In Film Work

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local violated federal labor law with exclusive hiring hall rules that seemingly favored union members over nonmembers for jobs driving for film productions in the Cincinnati area, the National Labor Relations Board ruled Wednesday. The decision from a unanimous NLRB panel upheld an administrative law judge's ruling that found the Teamsters Local 100's rules for the hiring hall it operated for the rare but lucrative film jobs in the region gave illegal preference to applicants who were affiliated with the union over those who were not. The panel rejected the union's argument that the rules were meant to ensure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS