9th Circ. Revives Arbitration Bid In Jail 'Release Card' Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit told a lower court Thursday to reconsider a decision not to compel arbitration in a proposed class action over a Washington jail's use of prepaid debit "release cards" to replace cash confiscated from inmates.

A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel said a federal court in Washington state will have to reexamine a decision declining to compel arbitration in a suit brought by Gary Moyer and Jeffrey Reichert over release cards they received when they were freed from the Kitsap County Jail. The pair are suing two financial services companies and a commissary company that they say are behind the...

