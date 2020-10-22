Janitor's Wage Suit Should Get Another Go, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A proposed misclassification class action against cleaning services franchisor Coverall North America Inc. has another shot at surviving a dismissal because a recent court decision laid out factors for a district court to consider when weighing whether to reopen a case, a Ninth Circuit majority ruled. In a split, unpublished decision Wednesday, an appellate panel sent a janitor's case back to a California district court and said it should apply Henson v. Fidelity National Financial Inc., which the Ninth Circuit decided while the Coverall appeal was pending. Henson laid out factors for considering a motion to reopen a case based on...

