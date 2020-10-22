Doc's Guilty Plea Bars Insurance Coverage, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that a doctor cannot get coverage for a wrongful death suit after admitting to a willful violation of the law, saying his guilty plea in a related criminal case triggers an exclusion in his policy. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that found National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify Steven A. Holper in a suit by Scott Hampton, representing the estate of Judge Diana Hampton. According to the opinion, the policy includes an exclusion for any loss connected with a "willful violation of...

