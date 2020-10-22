Anthem Beats Ex-Analyst's Disability Benefits Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has declined to revive a former computer systems analyst's suit claiming Anthem Life Insurance Co. wrongly denied her long-term disability benefits, ruling the worker should have appealed the decision internally before turning to the courts. In its order Wednesday, the three-judge panel found the district court correctly granted summary judgment to Anthem in Patricia White's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit since White didn't exhaust her administrative remedies under her benefits plan. The panel said it was undisputed that the plan required participants to appeal benefits denials to Anthem before filing a lawsuit and that White didn't file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS