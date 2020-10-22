7th Circ. Won't Jumpstart Fired Car Salesman's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Black car salesman who said he was called a "thug" and fired for complaining about it can't sue his dealership under federal bias law, the Seventh Circuit has ruled, refusing to count a group of affiliated auto sellers as a single employer despite "substantial overlap." A three-judge panel declined Wednesday to deem Applecars LLC, which had fewer than 15 employees but was a member of a larger network of Wisconsin car dealerships, as Shannon Prince's "employer" under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. That law doesn't apply to companies with less than 15 workers. "While substantially integrated, the dealerships...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS