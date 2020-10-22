Calif. Wind Farms Can Sue Gov't For $207M Grant Denial

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Despite an indemnity agreement, the owners of several California wind farms can sue the government for denying nearly $207 million in renewable-energy cash grants, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said, rejecting the government's bid to dismiss the case. Even though the owners of six wind farms in the Alta Wind Energy Center had an agreement with a third party that would compensate them for grants that weren't awarded, they suffered an alleged injury when the U.S. Department of the Treasury failed to provide them with the full amount of renewable-energy cash grants they claimed under a now-expired law, Judge Ryan...

