Foreign Cos. Should Consider Risks Of OFAC Iran Sanctions

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- ​On Oct. 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Iranian financial sector​, including 18 major Iranian banks that previously were subject only to U.S. primary sanctions​,​ as subject to U.S. secondary sanctions under Executive Order 13902​.[1] The OFAC designation is part of the Trump administration's maximum-pressure campaign to isolate Iran from the global financial system and economy, and seeks to compel non-U.S. persons — particularly European and Asian banks — to choose between engaging with the U.S. or Iranian economies. The View From Washington OFAC's decision to impose additional sanctions on the Iranian financial...

