Google Supports Illegal Gambling Through Apps, Suit Says

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Android device users filed proposed class actions against Google in Alabama and Mississippi federal courts on Wednesday, claiming the tech giant takes 30% of all in-app purchases in Google Play and therefore profits from and supports casino-style slot machine apps that qualify as illegal gambling in the states. Plaintiff Maria Valencia-Torres said in her Alabama complaint against Google LLC and Google Payment Corporation that hundreds of casino-style games available for download in Alabama on Google Play are illegal in the state. While the games don't pay out money directly, they do allow users the chance to win more playing time by...

