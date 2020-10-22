7th Circ. Won't Rescue FEMA Worker's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive a former Federal Emergency Management Agency employee's discrimination lawsuit, saying he presented no evidence to suggest he was fired because of his age or a complaint against his supervisors instead of insubordination and frequent clashes with co-workers. The unpublished opinion the unanimous panel issued Wednesday upheld a lower court decision that found that Eric Phillipson did nothing to refute strong evidence that FEMA fired him because of his frequent outbursts in the workplace and repeated refusal to follow agency rules or instructions from his supervisors. "Phillipson tries to rationalize his conduct, but the extent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS