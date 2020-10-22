Ohio Groups Back Challenge To Lake Erie Wind Project

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A group of Ohio boaters, homeowners and businesses say the U.S. Department of Energy hasn't conducted an adequate environmental review of a Lake Erie offshore wind project, which they say could be devastating for regional bird populations. The Lake Erie Foundation and others said in an amicus brief Wednesday that they are "gravely concerned" with the DOE's decision to issue an environmental assessment instead of preparing a more-thorough environmental impact statement. That failure means no one knows the full impacts the Icebreaker Wind Project off the shore of Cleveland would have on the local economy or the health of the lake,...

