Navy Federal To Pay $16M To End Insufficient Funds Fee Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Navy Federal Credit Union member accusing the nation's largest credit union of unfairly charging insufficient funds fees has asked a Virginia federal judge to preliminarily approve a $16 million proposed class settlement. According to a Wednesday motion for preliminary approval, the proposed settlement would establish a $16 million common fund for the settlement class and require Navy Federal to revise its account agreement policy to clarify how it assesses insufficient funds fees. The proposed settlement also mentioned that Navy Federal does not oppose certifying the class. Named plaintiff Ruby Lambert argued in the motion that the benefits of the settlement...

