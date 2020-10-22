5th Circ. Says Ex-Hospital Worker Can't Pursue Arbitration

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A former radiologist at Baylor Scott & White Health who accused his employer of age bias can't pursue arbitration against the hospital chain, the Fifth Circuit has ruled, agreeing with a lower court that he gave away the right to arbitrate when he sued in federal court. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a Texas federal court's decision that Frank Sabatelli waived his rights to arbitrate a breach of contract claim against the nonprofit hospital operator, saying that even though his arbitration case and federal suit focused on different disputes, they both shared common facts. "Sabatelli invoked the judicial process for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS