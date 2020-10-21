US Intel Chief Says Iran, Russia Trying To Meddle In Election

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information, and Iran has used it to try to threaten voters and influence the Nov. 3 election. Ratcliffe disclosed the tampering at an impromptu press conference, saying that the voter information could be used by foreign actors to send false information that is designed to "cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy." "We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President [Donald] Trump," Ratcliffe said. The intelligence director was referring to fraudulent emails...

