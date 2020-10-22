NatWest Accused Of Disclosure Fraud In £14M Case

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 5:11 PM BST) -- Gaps in the evidence that NatWest has turned over in a £14 million ($18.3 million) lawsuit over its scandal-hit restructuring group hint at irregularities and raise suspicions that the bank is fraudulently withholding information, counsel for a businessman told a judge on Thursday. Louis Doyle QC, counsel for Jonathan Broomhead, told Master Mathew Marsh at a High Court hearing that the documents turned over by National Westminster Bank PLC have been "disclosed on a fraudulent basis." A forensic review of the bank's electronic documentation system suggests the materials turned over "weren't the true documents the defendant has in its possession," Doyle said....

