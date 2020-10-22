Austria Can Tax S. Korean Cell Service, ECJ Adviser Says

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- South Korea's largest wireless carrier might be subject to tax for services it provided to customers temporarily staying in Austria after an adviser to Europe's highest court said Thursday those services could be considered supplied in Austria. Roaming services provided by companies located outside the European Union, such as South Korea's SK Telecom Co. Ltd., are effectively used in the EU for value-added tax purposes when sold to individuals visiting the bloc, an advocate general told the European Court of Justice. If the European Court of Justice adopts the opinion, SK Telecom could be on the hook for a 20% tax bill for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS