Clyde & Co. Snags Foley Hoag Int'l Arbitration Team In Paris

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Clyde & Co. LLP said it has hired two partners from U.S. law firm Foley Hoag LLP along with two associates for its international arbitration group in Paris as the global law firm looks to grow its European disputes practice. Hery Ranjeva and Ivan Urzhumov of Foley Hoag have operated as a team for 10 years, having previously worked together at Winston & Strawn LLP, according to a statement Clyde & Co. released Wednesday. The law firm said its international arbitration group in Paris now numbers approximately 15 team members. "Hery and Ivan's combined deep know-how and geographical focus on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS