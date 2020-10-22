Google, Samsung Get PTAB To Eye Voice-Command Patents

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review two patents relating to voice command technology challenged by Google, Samsung and LG, rejecting the patent owner's arguments that the board should deny review in light of parallel infringement litigation. In a pair of decisions Wednesday, the PTAB granted the tech companies' petitions for inter partes review of Parus Holdings Inc.'s patents, which cover a system for browsing the Internet "using conversational voice commands." Parus argued that the PTAB should exercise its discretion to refuse to review the patents because the companies' invalidity arguments would be resolved in a parallel district...

