Cybersecurity Co. McAfee Leads 3 IPOs With $740M Debut

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A trio of companies led by cybersecurity business McAfee started trading Thursday after raising a combined $994 million in initial public offerings, with McAfee bringing in the lion's share with a $740 million debut. McAfee Corp.'s shares started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MCFE, where they opened at $18.60 apiece, below their IPO price of $20 each. Abcam PLC, which sells life science research tools, also made its market debut after raising $156.5 million, and mortgage company Guild started trading after pricing a $97.5 million offering. McAfee sold nearly 31 million shares, while existing investors sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS