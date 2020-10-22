Shkreli Says FTC Can't Nix Challenge To Authority

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Martin Shkreli urged a New York federal judge Wednesday not to let the Federal Trade Commission and several state attorneys general block him from arguing they lack the authority to sue the incarcerated "Pharma Bro" for monopolizing sales of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim. Shkreli filed one of three briefs opposing a bid by the FTC and the state enforcers to strike defenses raised against the lawsuit. Shkreli and his co-defendants, including the company he founded, now called Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, say the agencies are exceeding their limits with claims going after conduct that only occurred in the past, while the FTC...

