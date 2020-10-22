Ill. Justices Boot Case Over Ohio Collision From Cook County

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A food manufacturer does not have to face litigation over a collision involving one of its trucks in Cook County, where its only connection is an employee who works remotely from his Chicago-area home, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday, while stressing its holding does not apply to all questions over employee home offices. In a dispute over the proper venue for a lawsuit against private label food manufacturer Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. over the Ohio collision, Illinois' justices said one part-time employee's home office does not establish corporate residence under state venue laws. The court emphasized that not every venue dispute related...

