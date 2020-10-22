Accountant Ducks More Prison For Role In $400M Crime Outfit

Law360, New York (October 22, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An Israeli accountant avoided additional prison time Thursday for helping manage what the government has called a massive identity theft, fraud and gambling operation that did $400 million in business, after a five-year course of cooperation that a Manhattan federal judge called extraordinary. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain sentenced Ziv Orenstein, who spent about 11 months jailed after his July 2015 arrest in Israel, to time served and ordered him to forfeit $1.8 million he was paid by the criminal operation allegedly run at least in part by his Israeli co-defendant and former boss Gery Shalon. Ziv Orenstein, left, leaves...

