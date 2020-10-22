Pittsburgh Lawyer Claims Google Ignored Fake Bad Review

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-based lawyer has sued Google in Pennsylvania state court, alleging the tech giant ignored his requests to investigate and remove an allegedly false one-star review from his search results. Attorney Kerry Lewis of Lewis Lewis & Reilly told Law360 on Thursday he repeatedly reached out to Google before filing his lawsuit on Wednesday to let them know about the allegedly false review lodged against him by someone claiming to be Lewis' former client. "I got so mad, because it's not true," Lewis said. The review, posted by a Google user that goes by Lolo Mosby, claims Lewis lied to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS