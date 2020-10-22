Calif., Green Groups Seek To Revive Fracking Rule At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's decision to roll back Obama-era fracking regulations on federal and tribal lands should be reversed, California and a slew of green groups told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday. A lower-court judge was wrong to uphold the BLM's action to undo the 2015 hydraulic fracturing rule, the petitioners said in opening briefs at the appeals court. They said the agency failed to provide the required "reasoned explanation" for the rollback and also failed to prepare an environmental impact statement, as mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act. "In upholding the repeal, the district court perpetuated many...

