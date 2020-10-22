11th Circ. May Call On Ga. Justices In Emory Indemnity Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court may need to weigh in on whether Emory University can duck liability in a $20.5 million medical malpractice verdict over the death of a sleep study participant, the Eleventh Circuit said Thursday. Citing a lack of Georgia case law on a critical issue in Emory's indemnification suit, a three-judge federal appeals panel suggested the state's highest court could clarify whether the university's $12.3 million share of the verdict should be covered by the contractor that ran its sleep lab. Eleventh Circuit Judges Charles R. Wilson and R. Lanier Anderson III said during oral arguments that there didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS