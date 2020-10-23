Boeing Says Union Can't Sue For Southwest Pilots' Wages

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Boeing told a Texas state court judge Friday that the Southwest Airlines pilot union can't legally continue with its suit claiming the company's misrepresentations about its 737 Max jets cost the pilots tens of millions in lost wages, but they individually are free to file similar claims. The Boeing Co. argued in a Zoom hearing that the pilots have to be named plaintiffs to make viable claims, and that their union, the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association, can't bring fraud, negligence and tortious interference on their behalf under the Texas Business Organizations Code. And the union's after-the-fact collection of assignments from more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS