Pot Co. Says Shoddy Short-Seller Attack Set Up Investor Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Canadian cannabis grower told a California federal court that a proposed investor class action claiming the company lost a third of its value amid allegations of self-dealing and sham distribution deals should be dismissed because it is based solely on a "misleading" short-seller attack. PharmaCielo Ltd. told the court Wednesday that the March report from Hindenburg Research, which has a short position on the company, was based on anonymous sources, misinterpretation of cherry-picked documents, supposition and guesswork. And the investor suit that followed "doubles down" on the "baseless allegations" by simply repackaging the report's claims as a securities suit, the...

