IP Atty Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Bausch Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney who brought a whistleblower False Claims Act suit against Bausch Health alleging it fraudulently obtained a patent to prolong its monopoly on ulcerative colitis treatment Apriso told the Ninth Circuit that a California federal judge wrongly tossed the suit. In an opening appeal brief filed Wednesday, Zachary Silbersher said the district court erroneously determined he didn't qualify as a qui tam plaintiff, and that the allegations in the suit had been publicly disclosed in the prior art and public documents, including a Law360 story, thus triggering the FCA's public disclosure bar and dooming the suit. In his brief,...

