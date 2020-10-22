GAO Says Coast Guard Wrongly Rejected Perspecta Unit's Bid

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Coast Guard wrongly rejected a Perspecta unit's bid for an infrastructure management contract because the proposal had been submitted by the parent company on the subsidiary's behalf, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision released Thursday. The GAO said that the Coast Guard's requirement for bidders to supply all required information in their project quotes didn't mean that Knight Point Systems LLC's parent company, Perspecta Inc., couldn't submit a proposal for its subsidiary. The requirement clearly addresses the completeness of bidders' quotations and not the source of the proposals, according to the decision dated Aug. 24....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS