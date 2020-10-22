Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trans Librarian's Attys Get $167K After $70K Benefits Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The lawyers for an Alaska legislative librarian who sued over the state's refusal to cover her gender transition-related surgery are walking away with an attorney fees award of more than double the total settlement, according to paperwork filed in Alaska federal court.

Jennifer Fletcher's attorneys will receive $156,822.50 in fees and $10,516.26 in costs after helping her negotiate a $70,000 settlement with the state, an Alaska federal judge ruled Wednesday.

"The amount of the fees requested is reasonable in light of prevailing rates for attorney fees in this community and the time devoted to this case by counsel for plaintiff," U.S....

