Trans Librarian's Attys Get $167K After $70K Benefits Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The lawyers for an Alaska legislative librarian who sued over the state's refusal to cover her gender transition-related surgery are walking away with an attorney fees award of more than double the total settlement, according to paperwork filed in Alaska federal court. Jennifer Fletcher's attorneys will receive $156,822.50 in fees and $10,516.26 in costs after helping her negotiate a $70,000 settlement with the state, an Alaska federal judge ruled Wednesday. "The amount of the fees requested is reasonable in light of prevailing rates for attorney fees in this community and the time devoted to this case by counsel for plaintiff," U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS