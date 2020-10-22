GAO Urges Caution In Shifting Missile Defense Oversight

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog pointed out potential risks in changing the way a $53 billion advanced missile defense program conducts acquisitions Wednesday, saying that handing the reins back to the government could cause staffing shortages and a loss of technical data. In its latest dispatch, the U.S. Government Accountability Office referenced its 60 previous reports on missile defense acquisition and particular acquisition challenges it has raised with the ground-based midcourse defense, or GMD, a weapon system currently in development to protect the U.S. from long-range missile attacks, which has been overseen by Boeing since the 1990s. While the GAO acknowledged recent U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS