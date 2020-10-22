Manafort Beats NY Fraud Case, DA Mulls Another Appeal

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday tossed state criminal mortgage fraud charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney against Paul Manafort, agreeing with a lower court's decision to dismiss the indictment on double jeopardy grounds. Manafort, a former campaign chair for President Donald Trump, is serving 7½ years in federal prison for two separate convictions: in Washington, D.C., for obstruction of the Mueller investigation and unsanctioned lobbying work, and in Virginia for bank and tax fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's case focuses on the same conduct for which Manafort was convicted in the Virginia federal case in August 2018....

