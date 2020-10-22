9th Circ. Says Injunctions Must Update When Rules Change

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Judges must modify injunctions when an underlying law or regulation changes without considering whether the result would be inequitable, the Ninth Circuit said Thursday in a landfill emissions dispute. A unanimous panel said a California federal judge wrongly refused to modify an injunction requiring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to comply with Obama-era landfill emissions requirements by a 2019 deadline even after the underlying regulation changed to a 2021 deadline. The ruling overturns U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., who said in a November ruling that if an agency is allowed to extend its own deadlines, then it would always be able...

