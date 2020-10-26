Greenberg Traurig Snaps Up IP Partner In LA From Jones Day

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has snagged an experienced intellectual property attorney who spent nearly two decades at Jones Day to join its Los Angeles office as a shareholder, according to the firm. Brent D. Sokol's practice focuses on representing broadcasters, clothing companies, medical device companies and others in patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret and Digital Millennium Copyright Act claims, Greenberg Traurig said Wednesday. Sokol comes to the firm after 18 years at Jones Day and told Law360 Monday that Greenberg Traurig's "deep bench" with copyright, trademark and patent litigators "made them a good fit for my practice, and I hope to continue...

