Domino's Driver Says Auto Reimbursement Falls Short

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Domino's Pizza franchisee was hit with a proposed class and collective action Thursday in Kentucky federal court alleging its delivery drivers were left making less than the minimum wage under its "flawed" mileage reimbursement policy. The suit from a former delivery driver accuses H. and L. Pizza Inc. and its owner of violating federal and state minimum wage law by reimbursing drivers far less than the cost to maintain their vehicles, the complaint said. "Defendants' reimbursement policy does not reimburse delivery drivers for even their ongoing out-of-pocket expenses, much less other costs they incur to own and operate their vehicle,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS