EPA Finalizes Net Emissions Air Rule For New Projects

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Thursday finalized a rule that will allow certain industrial projects to avoid a strict air quality permitting program by considering early in the review process both decreases and increases in air pollution caused by a project. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the rule revises guidance for the Clean Air Act's New Source Review, an air quality permitting program that often requires costly emissions control measures. The EPA said in the statement the policy change clarifies earlier in the planning process whether an NSR permit is needed for a facility's plans to build or modify a factory, industrial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS