GAO Sustains Price Analysis For Medical Supply Contracts

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected a Florida company's second challenge to a medical supplies contract program, finding that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs didn't use an unreasonable price methodology to eliminate the company's bid. The GAO said Academy Medical LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, failed to show how the government's pricing methodology for choosing suppliers to participate in its Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor, or MSPV, 2.0 program was flawed. The VA has the authority to decide what pricing analysis methods it uses to evaluate bidders' proposals including the methodology used for this contract, in which the department compared bidders'...

