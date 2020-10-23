Big Lots Overtime Case Returns To Calif. State Court

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday sent a Big Lots wage-and-hour case back to state court, saying the federal venue no longer had power over the matter more than a year after dismissing the class action claims that kept the litigation in federal court. U.S. District Judge Todd Robinson remanded to San Diego Superior Court the case against Ohio-based retailer Big Lots and its California associate PNS Stores because the roughly 20 plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed their class action claims — the only claims over which the federal court had subject matter jurisdiction — unopposed in May 2019, according to the order....

