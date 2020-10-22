'Ambiguous' Exclusion Bars Burst-Pipe Coverage, Judge Says

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge freed Travelers Insurance Co. from having to cover a policyholder's building damage from a broken water pipe, ruling Thursday that an ambiguous policy exclusion applied because the policyholder never questioned it. U.S District Judge Robert C. Brack tossed property owner Naabani Twin Stars LLC's suit against Travelers seeking coverage, holding that the insurer properly applied its "earth movement" exclusion and Naabani failed to show that its building experienced a "collapse" as defined by the policy. Yet Judge Brack called Traveler's exclusion "less than a model of clarity." Naabani lost its chance of getting coverage by not questioning the ambiguity...

