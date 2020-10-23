U. Of Utah Settles Suit Over Athlete's Killing For $13.5M

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The University of Utah reached a $13.5 million settlement to end state and federal lawsuits by the family of track and field athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on campus in 2018, with the university acknowledging her death could have been prevented. According to the settlement agreement unveiled Thursday, the University of Utah will pay Lauren's parents, Jill and Matthew McCluskey, $10.5 million. The university will also make a $3 million charitable donation to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which is dedicated to improving safety, specifically the safety of women, on college campuses. Lauren McCluskey was killed on Oct....

