Financial Services Co. Head Cops To $4.4M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT) -- The head of a financial services firm charged with scamming at least 18 investors out of about $4.4 million pled guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud and will pay back the money he took, prosecutors said. The Manhattan-based head of a financial services firm charged with scamming investors out of $4.4 million pled guilty in New York federal court, prosecutors said Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Craig Zabala used about $3.2 million of the $4.4 million he collected from investors between 2015 and 2019 to pay 10 other investors in a Ponzi-like scheme and to enrich himself and...

