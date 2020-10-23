Consol Can't Shake Central Claim In Lifetime Benefits Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Consol Energy Inc. knocked out most of the claims in a lawsuit accusing it of flouting the federal benefits law by revoking retired miners' health care, but it must face the suit's central allegation: that the company violated ERISA's code of conduct for benefit plan caretakers. The company beat 11 out of 14 claims in the miners' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit in West Virginia federal court Thursday, but it couldn't shake their accusation that Consol breached its fiduciary duty by revoking retired miners' health benefits in 2015 despite telling them repeatedly throughout their employment that they'd receive health care...

