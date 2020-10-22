DC Court Wants Fiancé Visa Numbers In Injunction Bid Case

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Before a D.C. federal judge decides whether to order the State Department to get moving on K-1 fiancé visas, he wants to know who is telling the truth about the number of such visas being processed now as compared to before the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg is giving the government and the engaged couples who filed suit until Monday to provide him with numbers to back up their claims about the government's K-1 fiancé visa processing, he said at the close of a Thursday morning hearing. The couples want Judge Boasberg to grant them a preliminary injunction that...

