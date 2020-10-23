Calif. Judge Won't Let Insurer Revoke Atty's Policy For Now

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to give an insurance company a quick win over an attorney who sought coverage of an underlying legal malpractice suit filed by a displeased former client. In rejecting American Alternative Insurance Corp.'s bid for summary judgment, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore on Thursday said it was too soon to rule on a disagreement about whether John G. Warner and his firm "misrepresented or concealed information" as part of an insurance renewal application in 2017. The carrier had sued Warner for allegedly failing to disclose a possible claim against his firm as part of that application....

